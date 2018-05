Car Bomb Explosion in Benghazi Claims at Least 6 Lives - Reports

According to Reuters, a bomb planted in a vehicle detonated in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Thursday night. At least six people died in the explosion, Reuters reports, citing local eyewitnesses.

The deadly incident reportedly took place in the vicinity of the city's largest hotel, the Tibesi.

أنفجار سيارة مفخخة بشارع جمال بمدينة بنغازي وسقوط 6 مدنيين.. pic.twitter.com/81rksEPQBW — Mustafa Bofjra (@boy_libya89) 25 мая 2018 г.

Benghazi is Libya's second-largest city, controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA), which was battling Islamists, including some allegedly linked to Daesh and al-Qaeda, until late last year.

