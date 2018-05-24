Syrian Military Airport Was Subject of 'Missile Aggression,' Attack Intercepted

Syria's SANA news agency reported Thursday that a military airport was attacked by missiles, which were intercepted by the country's air defense system.

"One of our military airports in the central region was exposed to hostile missile aggression, and our air defense systems confronted the attack and prevented it from achieving its aim," SANA said.

The agency reported earlier that sounds of explosions were heard near the Dabaa airport near the city of Homs.

Earlier in the month, the Israeli Air Force hit dozens of what it described as Iranian targets in Syria after 20 rockets had been fired at the IDF positions in Golan Heights, which had been occupied by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory in 1981 — a move that has not been recognized by the international community.

Commenting on the situation, Damascus stated that Syria would counter all the attacks by the Israeli forces on its sovereign territory and will not hesitate to strike Israeli military targets as it has a right for self-defense.