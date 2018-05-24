Syrian Military Airport Was Subject of 'Missile Aggression,' Attack Intercepted

"One of our military airports in the central region was exposed to hostile missile aggression, and our air defense systems confronted the attack and prevented it from achieving its aim," SANA said.
The agency reported earlier that sounds of explosions were heard near the Dabaa airport near the city of Homs.
Commenting on the situation, Damascus stated that Syria would counter all the attacks by the Israeli forces on its sovereign territory and will not hesitate to strike Israeli military targets as it has a right for self-defense.
