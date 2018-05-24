US Imposes New Sanctions Targeting Iranian Airlines, Four Turkish Companies

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated nine individuals and entities procuring export-controlled, US-origin goods for sanctioned Iranian airlines," the statement said.
In addition, Washington also imposed sanctions on four Turkish companies that it says are helping designated Iranian airlines acquire equipment and parts.
"The facilitators designated by the Treasury today have been procuring parts and providing services for the fleets of sanctioned Iranian airlines, including Mahan Air, Caspian Air, Meraj Air, and Pouya Air," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.
The new US sanctions also targeted Turkish citizen Gulnihal Yegane and a network of firms based in Istanbul, including Trigron Lojistik, RA Havacilik and 3G Lojistik, the Treasury said.
READ MORE: US Iran Sanctions May Limit Iran's Oil Sales Up to 1Mln Barrels Daily — BP Chief
On May 22, Washington imposed sanctions on five members of the IRGC over their alleged efforts to provide missile support to Yemen's Houthi militants. Previously, the Treasury sanctioned six individuals, including Valiollah Seif, the head of Iran's central bank, over alleged ties to the IRGC and the Hezbollah movement, which Washington considers to be a terrorist group.
All comments
Show new comments (0)