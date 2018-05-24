Register
01:35 GMT +324 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Avigdor Lieberman, the head of hardline nationalist party Yisrael Beitenu, is seen during a ceremony in which he signed a coalition agreement with the Israeli prime minister at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem

    Israel's Defense Minister Announces Plan to Protect Israelis Living in The North

    © AFP 2018 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 07

    Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman revealed an action plan on Wednesday to up security measures for communities in northern Israel.

    According to Jerusalem Online, the "Shield of the North" plan will be implemented in some 300 communities located roughly 28 miles from the Syrian border. An estimated 550 public shelters, 800 schools and 65 hospitals and clinics will see an increase in protective measures.

    If added security wasn't enough, Lieberman's plan also calls for municipal officials to help push the construction of private bomb shelters in 200,000 Israeli homes.

    An Israeli F-15 E fighter jet takes off during an air show.
    © AFP 2018 / THOMAS COEX
    Israel Warns Damascus Not to Use Air Defenses Against Israeli Jets Inside Syria

    The new measures, which will cost around some $279 million per year, will take five years to complete.

    The Israeli Finance Ministry has yet to comment on the matter, Hadashot News reported. The proposal is expected to be reviewed in June before a budget can be determined.

    Lieberman's proposal comes in response to rising tensions with both Syria and Iran, Jerusalem Online reported.

    Israeli National News indicated that Hemdat HaDarom College, an educational institution situated near Gaza was forced to use its own funds to build a bomb shelter despite the government's promises to spend its own shekels. With no transfer in sight, the college spent $350,000 to build a shelter.

    "We felt relief that we could now provide basic security to our students and employees, but this project created a serious budget deficit," a school official told the publication.

    But there are still concerns looming over the heads of officials on campus. According to Kobi Wizman, the college's executive director, there are still some areas at the school that don't have "adequate shelters."

    "We now need to find funding to cover the operating debt incurred by taking responsibility for the security of our students and workers," Wizman said.

    Only time will tell if the Israeli government will fork over the dough "before it's too late," the executive director stressed.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Ally Urges US to Recognize Israel's Golan Heights Claim – Reports
    Israel Considers Admitting Armenian Genocide Amid Diplomatic Row With Turkey
    From Israel to Ukraine: The Backstage of Eurovision Political Scandals
    French PM Cancels Scheduled Trip to Israel
    Turkey Threatening Israel With Sanctions After Envoy's Recall - Reports
    Tags:
    Avigdor Lieberman, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse