Iranian FM Lambasts Pompeo: US 'Taken Hostage by Corrupt Pressure Groups'

As the US presents its latest ultimatum to Tehran in the wake of Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry reveals his opinion on the matter.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condemned the recent threat of sanctions announced by the United States, describing US diplomacy as a "sham."

"Pompeo and other US officials are trapped in old illusions. … They are taken hostage by corrupt pressure groups," he said.

Zarif’s statements came in response to a speech delivered on Monday by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Washington’s policy regarding Iran.

US diplomacy sham is merely a regression to old habits: imprisoned by delusions & failed policies—dictated by corrupt Special Interest—it repeats the same wrong choices and will thus reap the same ill rewards. Iran, meanwhile, is working with partners for post-US JCPOA solutions. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 21 мая 2018 г.

Pompeo presented a list of 12 demands to Iran, threatening to impose the “strongest sanctions in history” if Tehran does not comply.

The demands include providing what Pompeo described as "unqualified access to all sites" in the country to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the cessation of support for groups like Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

On May 23, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised Pompeo and US President Donald Trump for their “strong leadershi,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

Earlier this month President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear agreement – a deal which offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.

All the other parties to the agreement – Russia, China, Iran, Germany, France and the United Kingdom – have not supported Trump’s move.