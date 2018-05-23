Register
23 May 2018
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies at a hearing of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2018

    Iranian FM Lambasts Pompeo: US 'Taken Hostage by Corrupt Pressure Groups'

    As the US presents its latest ultimatum to Tehran in the wake of Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry reveals his opinion on the matter.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condemned the recent threat of sanctions announced by the United States, describing US diplomacy as a "sham."

    "Pompeo and other US officials are trapped in old illusions. … They are taken hostage by corrupt pressure groups," he said.

    Zarif’s statements came in response to a speech delivered on Monday by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Washington’s policy regarding Iran.

    Pompeo presented a list of 12 demands to Iran, threatening to impose the “strongest sanctions in history” if Tehran does not comply.

    In this picture released by official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a graduation ceremony of a group of the Revolutionary Guard cadets in Tehran, Iran.
    'Made in Iran': Islamic Republic Sets Ambitious Goals to Battle Foreign Imports
    The demands include providing what Pompeo described as "unqualified access to all sites" in the country to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the cessation of support for groups like Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

    On May 23, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised Pompeo and US President Donald Trump for their “strong leadershi,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

    READ MORE: Pompeo: US Demands for Iran 'Are Not That Difficult' to Fulfill

    Earlier this month President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear agreement – a deal which offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.

    All the other parties to the agreement – Russia, China, Iran, Germany, France and the United Kingdom – have not supported Trump’s move.

    Poland Backs US on Iran Deal, Drifts Away From EU’s United Criticism
    US Policy on Iran Poses 'Additional Risks in Region' - French FM
    Demands Put Forward by US Clearly Unacceptable for Iran – Moscow
    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, reaction, demands, Iranian Foreign Ministry, U.S. Department of State, Mike Pompeo, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran
