Syrian Army Launched Offensive After Liberation of Yarmuk Refugee Camp - MoD

The militants from the Daesh terrorist group operating in the western part of the al-Yarmuk refugee camp have been completely destroyed and the territory is under the control of Syrian troops, the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy said.

"To date, the armed units of Daesh* acting in the western part of al-Yarmuk have been completely destroyed, the territory has passed under the control of government troops," Rudskoy told reporters.

Members of armed opposition in Syria's Homs were able to use amnesty and stay in their inhabited localities, the rest of them were evacuated to Idlib, Rudskoy said.

"During talks with the leaders of armed groups, tribal sheikhs and representatives of religious communities [of the Homs de-escalation zone], an agreement was reached on the transition of localities in the de-escalation zone to a peaceful life and unblocking the traffic along the Homs-Hama road," Rudskoy told reporters.

He said the Homs de-escalation zone was liberated by peaceful means, no clashes took place, and there were no casualties among civilians and opposition members.

"Since May 7, 13,407 members of illegal armed groups have left the towns of Al-Rastan, al-Kantara-Shimali, Talbiseh and other settlements,” Rudskoy told reporters.

The official noted that militants had handed over seven tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, seven pick-up trucks carrying heavy machine guns, 122 guns and mortars, 20 multiple rocket launchers, nine anti-tank missile systems, 45 anti-tank grenade launchers, 14 air defense systems, 12 improvised Hellfire launchers, as well as 56 heavy machine guns.

"The situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone is gradually improving. Observation points have been mounted along the disengagement line, servicemen of the Astana agreements guarantors – Russia, Iran and Turkey – are deployed there," Rudskoy told reporters.

According to the official, 10 Russian, 12 Turkish and seven Iranian observation posts are monitoring the compliance with the ceasefire regime by the Syrian government troops and armed opposition.

The Syrian government troops with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces have made significant advances in liberating key parts of Syria from terrorists since the beginning of this year, Rudskoy said.

"Since the beginning of the year, the Syrian government troops with the support of Russian Aerospace Forces achieved significant successes in liberating key regions of Syria from the remaining terrorist groups," Rudskoy told a briefing.

According to Rudskoy, eastern Idlib, Eastern Ghouta, east Qalamoun, Yarmouk, as well as northern regions of the Homs province have all been liberated.

"The government troops' operation to liberate all suburbs of Damascus has ended," he added.

