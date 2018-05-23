US Attempts to Present Iran as Global Threat Futile - Moscow

The attempts of the United States to declare Iran as the main global threat are futile. The majority of the international community will not comply with that, Dmitry Feoktistov, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department on New Challenges and Threats said Tuesday.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that neither the US not European countries would tolerate malign activities similar to the ones Iran is undertaking.

On Tuesday, Russian delegation headed by Dmitry Feoktistov held another session of consultations with american counterparts at the Russian diplomatic mission to the UN. According to Feoktistov, Russian diplomats have expressed their interest if the latest US claims adressed to Iran meant the change of the Washington's course from issue of fighting against Daesh and Al Qaeda to the "old new adversaries".

However, the russian diplomat added that the US side admitted eventually that the Daesh terrorist group and Al Qaeda terrorist organization were still a priority.

"They have no chance of succeeding with this… The attempts to force upon others their priorities in terms of counter-terrorism, the way it is seen by the administration of [US President Donald] Trump, will not be successful because most members of the international community disagree with them," Feoktistov said after the consultations.

