04:39 GMT +323 May 2018
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on the Trump administration's Iran policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, U.S. May 21, 2018

    Pompeo: US Demands for Iran 'Are Not That Difficult' to Fulfill

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has demanded that Iran carry out a series of tasks that would not be difficult to achieve, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

    “I think that’s important that I re-emphasize that the tasks that Iran needs to undertake aren’t that difficult,” Pompeo said.

    On Monday, Pompeo gave a keynote speech on US policy toward Iran, voicing 12 demands for Tehran to fulfill following Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    In particular, he said Iran must grant "unqualified access to all sites" in the country to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

    “I’ve seen reports that these are fantasy and they can’t happen, but we ask for things that are really very simple, that frankly most nations in the world engage in,” Pompeo said.

    “We ask them to stop firing missiles into Riyadh, it’s not a fantasy to imagine the Iranians making a decision not to fire missiles into another nation and threatening American lives, the travel through that airport. It’s not a fantasy to ask them to cease engaging in terror. These are a set of requirements that the Iranian regime could easily comply with.”

    On May 8, Trump withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and Treasury immediately began to reimpose all sanctions against Tehran. The JCPOA — signed by Iran, the P5+1 and the European Union in 2015 — requires that Tehran allow inspections to ensure the peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

