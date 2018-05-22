Erdogan Calls Reports About US Halting Aid to Syria Inconsistent - Media

The Turkish president explained that the United States was not carrying out a humanitarian action in northwestern Syria, nor were there any US troops in Idlib and Douma. He clarified that only Turkish and Russian troops were operating in the region, including Afrin.
"This is an inconsistent statement. What assistance does the United States provide in Syria’s northwest? Russia is operating there. The United States [aid] is mostly deployed on the Manbij side. And the help they are providing there consists of weapons and ammunition supplies to the YPG [Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, banned in Turkey]," Erdogan told reporters, as cited by the TRT broadcaster.
US President Donald Trump in March suspended over $200 million in funds for recovery efforts in Syria after suggesting that the United States' withdrawal was only a matter of time.
