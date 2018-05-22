Register
22:21 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 photo, U.S. Marines prepare to build a military site during a sandstorm in western Anbar, Iraq. The US-led coalition's newest outpost in the fight against the Islamic State group is in this dusty corner of western Iraq near the border with Syria where several hundred American Marines operate close to the battlefront, a key factor in the recent series of swift victories against the extremists.

    Erdogan Calls Reports About US Halting Aid to Syria Inconsistent - Media

    © AP Photo / Khalid Mohammed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that statements claiming the United States would stop sending aid to northwestern Syria did not reflect what was really going on, since there was no US presence in the region.

    The Turkish president explained that the United States was not carrying out a humanitarian action in northwestern Syria, nor were there any US troops in Idlib and Douma. He clarified that only Turkish and Russian troops were operating in the region, including Afrin.

    "This is an inconsistent statement. What assistance does the United States provide in Syria’s northwest? Russia is operating there. The United States [aid] is mostly deployed on the Manbij side. And the help they are providing there consists of weapons and ammunition supplies to the YPG [Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, banned in Turkey]," Erdogan told reporters, as cited by the TRT broadcaster.

    READ MORE: Erdogan: Those Who Possess 15,000 Nukes Are Now Threatening the World

    A T-55 tank in the area of the former Palestinian refugee camp Yarmouk in the southern suburb of Damascus
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Russian MoD: Syrian Army Finishing Clearance of Muhayam al-Yarmouk District
    The statement refers to the Friday's report by CBS News, citing US administration officials, saying that Washington decided to cut financial aid to northwestern Syria and redirect it to areas where it had a greater impact. According to the media, the United States had been engaged in counterterrorism activities and providing support to independent society and media in the region. The United States would, however, continue providing humanitarian aid there, the media added.

    READ MORE: Washington Halts Financial Assistance in Northwest Syria — Reports

    US President Donald Trump in March suspended over $200 million in funds for recovery efforts in Syria after suggesting that the United States' withdrawal was only a matter of time.

    READ MORE: Syrian Army and Turkey Are ‘Together Against US, YPG' — Turkish Newspaper Chief

    Tags:
    humanitarian aid, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, United States, Syria, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Президент РФ Владимир Путин и федеральный канцлер ФРГ Ангела Меркель во время встречи в Сочи
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse