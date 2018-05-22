WATCH Syrian Militants' Arms Caches Reveal NATO-Made Weapons

Syrian government forces have repeatedly reported of finding caches with militants' weapons produced in NATO member-states, as well as Israel.

A video from the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation and Syrian government troops finding militants' arms depots shows mostly foreign-made weaponry, including detonators manufactured in India, the US-made TOW-2 anti-tank guided missiles and absolutely new German gas masks.

Chlorine was also uncovered in the depot, located in Syria's western province of Homs.

Damascus' forces have repeatedly announced they've uncovered militants' weapons, produced in NATO member-states as well as Israel, on Syrian soil.

While the information is yet to be confirmed, the US along with some of its EU allies, have been supporting the so-called "moderate Syrian opposition" since the beginning of a civil war in Syria in 2011.

Western states have only been supplying arms to the Syrian "rebels," yet the weaponry was then found in the hands of Daesh* and al-Nusra Front* militants, according to media reports and Pentagon officials.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islami State) and al-Nusra Front are terrorist groups, outlawed in Russia and an array of other countries.