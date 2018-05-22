Blast Kills Two People, Injures 25 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least two people were killed and 25 more injured in an explosion that hit Afghanistan’s second-largest city of Kandahar, 1TF broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

According to the 1TF broadcaster, an attacker detonated an explosive-laden vehicle. There are no other details yet.

Security officials are working to establish the circumstances of the incident.

​No terrorist or extremist group has claimed responsibility for the bombing attack.

#Breaking: Explosion in Kandahar's city, an eye witness told that it happened near to shrine more details will come



Pic: Imran pic.twitter.com/HRA5N6hz8c — HBABUR (@Humayoonbabur) May 22, 2018​

#Update: The huge blast is reportedly due to a motor bomb that targeted an #NDS checkpint in police district 4 of #Kandahar city. — Qadir Sediqi (@qadir_sediqi) May 22, 2018

​Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security instability due to the activity of the Taliban radical movement and the Islamic State terrorist organization, which is outlawed in Russia.