According to the 1TF broadcaster, an attacker detonated an explosive-laden vehicle. There are no other details yet.
Security officials are working to establish the circumstances of the incident.
#AFG. Huge explosion hit #Kandahar city, minutes ago.— Qadir Sediqi (@qadir_sediqi) May 22, 2018
Details to be followed. pic.twitter.com/m1WabI3goJ
No terrorist or extremist group has claimed responsibility for the bombing attack.
#Breaking: Explosion in Kandahar's city, an eye witness told that it happened near to shrine more details will come— HBABUR (@Humayoonbabur) May 22, 2018
Pic: Imran pic.twitter.com/HRA5N6hz8c
#Update: The huge blast is reportedly due to a motor bomb that targeted an #NDS checkpint in police district 4 of #Kandahar city.— Qadir Sediqi (@qadir_sediqi) May 22, 2018
Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security instability due to the activity of the Taliban radical movement and the Islamic State terrorist organization, which is outlawed in Russia.
explosion in PD 14 of Kandahar city, near Hazrat Ji Baba square around 12:35 pm pic.twitter.com/u6gwq6Hfsz— mursalinarsala (@morsalleenrahia) May 22, 2018
