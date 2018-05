An Airbus A330 passenger airplane, which left the Saudi city of Medina en route to the capital of Bangladesh - Dhaka, has made an emergency landing in the city of Jeddah, located in the west of the kingdom, Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported.

According to the airline, after take-off, the captain of the aircraft carrying 141 passengers and 10 crew members reported a "malfunction in the hydraulic mechanism of the front gear."

After several attempts to release the landing gear, the aircraft successfully landed without it, the airline said. After landing, passengers and crew members were evacuated with the help of inflatable ramps.