Register
03:54 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on the Trump administration's Iran policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, U.S. May 21, 2018

    ‘Unreasonable and Brutal’: Pompeo’s Iran Speech Shows Washington’s True Colors

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    311

    On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a hard-line speech on Iran, demanding that the Middle Eastern country follow 12 conditions set by the US unless it wants to be “crushed.”

    According to Pompeo's speech, which was delivered at the Heritage Foundation think tank based in Washington, DC, Iran must release American hostages, halt its ballistic missile program, remove its troops from Syria, and end its support for the Houthis in Yemen as well as for Hezbollah, the Islamist political party and militant group based in Lebanon, if the US is to renegotiate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The US recently announced its intention to pull out of the historic accord, under which, in general, Iran agreed to cap nuclear enrichment at a low level and allow international inspectors into its nuclear facilities in exchange for sanctions relief.

    ​Mohammad Marandi, an expert on American studies and postcolonial literature who teaches at the University of Tehran, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear that the language used in Pompeo's speech reveals that the US does not stand for human rights, international law, justice or human dignity.

    "I'm not very surprised [by the speech] because it used language very similar to the language Trump has been using [throughout his presidency]," Marandi told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    "It is surprising, however, in the sense that the secretary of state, who is supposed to be presenting the US as a reasonable and law-abiding country, is doing the exact opposite. He is showing the US to be very unreasonable and brutal. The whole notion of crushing a nation is something you would expect from a dictatorship or a Nazi leader. So, in that sense, it's surprising, because Pompeo is showing the international community what the Trump regime really stands for, which is not human rights and justice."

    On Monday, Pompeo announced an "unprecedented" level of on sanctions on Iran, which are to be the "strongest in history." These sanctions followed the announcement that the US would unilaterally exit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official name of the deal struck by Iran, China, France, Russia, UK, US, Germany and the EU. Pompeo also noted that the new sanctions won't be lifted until Tehran agrees to modify its foreign policy to US wishes — namely, to stop supporting the Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas, and to withdraw Iranian forces the US alleges are active in Syria.

    Tehran has been accused by Washington and Tel Aviv of having a military presence in Syria and even of building a base there, a claim repeatedly dismissed by the Islamic Republic, which insists that it has no troops in the Arab Republic, only a few military advisers helping Damascus in its fight against terrorism.

    "We will apply unprecedented financial pressure on the Iranian regime. The sting of sanctions will be painful if the regime does not change course from the unacceptable and unproductive path it has chosen to one that rejoins the league of nations. These will indeed end up being the strongest sanctions in history when we are complete," Pompeo said during his speech. 

    French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, and British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, June 22, 2017
    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Iran Deal: Why EU is Likely to Give in and Play by Trump's Rules

    "We will work to prevent and counteract any Iranian malign cyber activity. We will track down Iranian operatives and their Hezbollah proxies operating around the world and crush them. Iran will never again have carte blanche to dominate the Middle East," he added.

    "I doubt any person who has knowledge of Iran will believe that Iran will accept any of these conditions," Marandi told Radio Sputnik.

    "No country that has any degree of independence or dignity would accept such demands, let alone a country like Iran that has fought for its independence for decades now. I find it difficult to believe that the US is willfully heading to military confrontation because I think they recognize that Iran is incomparable to Iraq, Libya and Yemen, which the US has destroyed. Iran is a very powerful country with powerful allies across the region. It has enormous defense capabilities. The Americans know that there is sort of a balance of terror between the two sides — not that Iran is as powerful as the US, but it is strong enough to make the Americans lose tremendously," Marandi added.

    Hours after Pompeo's speech, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that Tehran would not accept the US' demands. 

    Tension Escalating Near Damascus as Syrian Army Battles Militants
    © Sputnik / Yazan Kalash
    Iran to Stay in Syria as Long as Damascus Wants - Tehran

    "The world today does not accept that the United States decides for the world. Countries have their independence," Rohani said in a statement to Iranian media. "Who are you to decide for Iran and the world?"

    On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Pompeo's speech, saying that the US top diplomat outlined a "very strong position" in his address.

    "We believe it's the only policy that can ultimately guarantee the security of the Middle East and peace in our region," Netanyahu said.

    Marandi disagrees. "What the US is really doing by making speeches like this is making the world dislike them."

    "The Russians, the Chinese and other countries recognize that the US government is a rogue regime, that it's a menace and that there needs to be a mechanism developed to prevent it from behaving in this manner. So, they are enhancing those forces that would potentially wish to unite to stop the US," Marandi added.

    "The mainstream media in the US is as deeply guilty as the current administration. For 40 years, they demonized Iran.They supported Saddam Hussein [president of Iraq from 1979 until 2003] and they gave him chemical weapons to kill thousands of Iranians. The relationship between Iran and the US is between a country that has tried to impose its will for decades and a country that has been trying to resist hegemony," Marandi explained.

    Related:

    Peace With a Price: Iran Promises EU to Adhere to Nuke Deal on One Condition
    Iran Considers 'Other Options' If US Sanctions Threaten Its Interests - Diplomat
    Trump’s Iran Policy Might Be Linked to 'Big Setback in Syria' - Writer
    German Entrepreneur Slams US 'Diktat' Over Iran Sanctions
    Mushrooms Poison Hundreds in Iran - Reports
    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, speech, Mike Pompeo, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse