NATO Arms in Syrian Militant Depots Suggests US Support for Jihadists - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The fact that weapons belonging to NATO were detected in militants' warehouses in the Syrian province of Homs proved that terrorists are being supported by the United States and its allies, Viktor Bondarev, the chairman of the Russian parliament's upper house Defense and Security Committee, said on Monday.

"The detection of NATO weapons in the militants' warehouses once again confirms the true intentions of the US-led counterterrorism coalition. There have already been a lot of cases of abetting terrorism on the part of the United States and their allies," Bondarev indicated.

The upper house lawmaker added that Russia had aerial photographs of US troops facilitating the withdrawal of jihadists from the Syrian city of Abu Kamal in exchange for allowing free passage for US special forces through the territories then controlled by terrorists.

Bondarev also revealed that there had been many cases of US forces directly delivering material and technical assistance, specifically shells and ammunition, to insurgents.

At the same time, the lawmaker added that the news about the elimination of the last Daesh stronghold in Damascus was encouraging.

"The Syrian forces, with the assistance of our servicemen, are gradually and confidently clearing out the territory of Syria from radical Islamists, eliminating [terrorist] groups one by one. And one day we will achieve a complete and unconditional victory over terrorists," Bondarev pointed out.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said that its troops had found depots containing arms manufactured in NATO states and clandestine factories producing explosive devices on territories in the east of Homs province that had been liberated from terrorists

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. Moscow has been assisting Damascus both by supporting the struggle against the terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.