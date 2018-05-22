Register
03:54 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Islamic State fighters fire their weapons during clashes with the Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces in Manbij, in Aleppo province, Syria (File)

    NATO Arms in Syrian Militant Depots Suggests US Support for Jihadists - Lawmaker

    © AP Photo /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    370

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The fact that weapons belonging to NATO were detected in militants' warehouses in the Syrian province of Homs proved that terrorists are being supported by the United States and its allies, Viktor Bondarev, the chairman of the Russian parliament's upper house Defense and Security Committee, said on Monday.

    "The detection of NATO weapons in the militants' warehouses once again confirms the true intentions of the US-led counterterrorism coalition. There have already been a lot of cases of abetting terrorism on the part of the United States and their allies," Bondarev indicated.

    The upper house lawmaker added that Russia had aerial photographs of US troops facilitating the withdrawal of jihadists from the Syrian city of Abu Kamal in exchange for allowing free passage for US special forces through the territories then controlled by terrorists.

    Russian Su-25 attack planes at the Hmeimim airbase in the Latakia Governorate of Syria.
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Russian Air Defenses Intercept Drone Targeting Hmeimim Base in Syria (VIDEOS)
    Bondarev also revealed that there had been many cases of US forces directly delivering material and technical assistance, specifically shells and ammunition, to insurgents.

    At the same time, the lawmaker added that the news about the elimination of the last Daesh stronghold in Damascus was encouraging.

    "The Syrian forces, with the assistance of our servicemen, are gradually and confidently clearing out the territory of Syria from radical Islamists, eliminating [terrorist] groups one by one. And one day we will achieve a complete and unconditional victory over terrorists," Bondarev pointed out.

    Secrets of Underground Life and War Inside the Syrian Tunnels
    © Sputnik / Michail Voskresenskiy
    Secrets of Underground Life and War Inside Syria's Tunnels (VIDEOS)
    Earlier in the day, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said that its troops had found depots containing arms manufactured in NATO states and clandestine factories producing explosive devices on territories in the east of Homs province that had been liberated from terrorists

    Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. Moscow has been assisting Damascus both by supporting the struggle against the terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.

    Related:

    Russian Air Defenses Intercept Projectile Targeting Hmeimim Base in Syria
    Secrets of Underground Life and War Inside Syria's Tunnels (VIDEOS)
    US, Allies to Withdraw From Syria Only If Presence Harms Own Interests - Envoy
    Iran to Stay in Syria as Long as Damascus Wants - Tehran
    Trump’s Iran Policy Might Be Linked to 'Big Setback in Syria' - Writer
    Tags:
    jihadists, support, militants, weapons, NATO, Viktor Bondarev, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse