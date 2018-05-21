Register
21 May 2018
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech during the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018

    Israeli PM Praises Pompeo's Iran Speech as 'Policy That Can Guarantee Security'

    Middle East
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced future harsh US economic sanctions against Iran in his speech for the Heritage Foundation in Washington. According to him, they will be the "strongest in history."

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised the speech delivered by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo for the Heritage Foundation on May 21. Netanyahu said that Pompeo has outlined "very strong position" of the US with his address.

    "We believe it's the only policy that can ultimately guarantee the security of the Middle East and peace in our region," Israeli PM said.

    READ MORE: Pompeo Vows 'Strongest in History' Sanctions on Iran, Outlines Demands to Tehran

    Mike Pompeo addressed the Heritage Foundation with a speech regarding new US policy towards Iran after Washington withdrew from JCPOA. It his speech he announced tough economic sanctions that would be "strongest in history." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has slammed the speech, saying that Tehran would continue its path.

    CIA Director Mike Pompeo leaves his seat for a break after testifying before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on Pompeo's nomination to be secretary of state on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S.
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Rouhani on Pompeo's Speech: 'Who You Are to Decide for Iran and World' - Reports
    He also noted that new sanctions won't be lifted until Tehran's policies in region change. Namely, Pompeo demanded Iran to stop supporting Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas and withdraw its forces from Syria.

    Israel and the US have been blaming Iran for not complying with the nuclear deal, reached in 2015 by the P5+1 group, while Tehran has denied the claims as groundless as its adherence to the agreement has been repeatedly confirmed by the IAEA. Most recently, the US decided to exit the Iran nuclear accord and impose sanctions on Tehran. The move came shortly after Netanyahu said  earlier this month that Israel had obtained 100,000 paper and digital documents, which, he said, irrefutably prove that Iran's nuclear program had a secret military component, codenamed "Project Amad."

    READ MORE: Iran to Stay in Syria as Long as Damascus Wants — Tehran

    In addition to this, Tehran has been accused by Washington and Tel Aviv of having military presence in Syria and even building a base there, a claim repeatedly dimissed by the Islamic Republic, which insists that it has no troops in the Arab Republic, though, admits that it had sent military advisors to the country to help Damascus fight terrorism.

