Pompeo's Speech Shows US Seeks to Change Regime in Tehran - Iranian Official

Recently appointed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has dedicated his first major foreign speech to Iran, its alleged aggression and JCPOA. A senior Iranian official has commented on Pompeo's address, as quoted by Reuters.

"America wants to pressure Iran to surrender and accept their illegal demands… his remarks showed that America is surely after regime change in Iran," the official commented on Pompeo's statements, as quoted by Reuters.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has addressed the Heritage Foundation in Washington on Monday with a speech concerning a future US strategy towards Iran. In his address, he vowed that the US would impose the "strongest sanctions in history" against the Iranian leadership. Pompeo declared that Washington would be explaining new US policy to all countries, expressing hope that US sanctions will be met with support from US allies beyond Europe.

The new US Secretary of State has threatened that all firms conducting business in Iran would be held accountable in view of the existing sanctions against the country.

The US official outlined 12 demands for Iran in the presented strategy, such as the withdrawal of all its forces from Syrian territory and the termination of the alleged Tehran's support to Houthi militants in Yemen.

