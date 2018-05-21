Register
14:11 GMT +321 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish citizen, Dogu Perincek, poses for photographers prior to the start oh his hearing before the European Court of Human rights in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015

    Turkish Presidential Candidate Vows to Leave NATO in Case of Election Victory

    © AP Photo / Christian Lutz
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Dogu Perincek, a Turkish presidential candidate from the left-wing Patriotic Party (VATAN), told Sputnik about the tense relations with NATO, Turkish interior policy and possible cooperation with Russia.

    "NATO considers Turkey as an enemy, despite the fact that Turkey is a member of the alliance… Turkey will withdraw from NATO, the US aircraft from the Incirlik airbase will fly home, the base will come under the control of the Turkish military and there would not be any US military presence," Perincek said.

    The politician recalled recent NATO drills, where Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the first president of Turkey, along with incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were marked as enemies. Perincek also recalled US support for Kurdish militant groups as a reason for the Turkey-NATO spate.

    READ MORE: Turkish Opposition Candidate Vows New Constitution, Separation of Powers

    The presidential candidate added that Washington has been trying to pressure Ankara over its cooperation with Russia with Iran in Syria.

    "The United States will fail because the pivot of Turkey to the Atlantic region is impossible from now on, its real place is in Eurasia together with Russia, Iran, China, India and Central Asia states," Perincek claimed.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an Iftar, the evening meal breaking the Ramadan fast, at his palace in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, May 19, 2018
    © AP Photo / Presidential Press Service/Pool
    Erdogan on Assassination Attempt Plot: 'These Threats Won't Deter Us From Our Path'
    Turkey has been a NATO member state since 1952. However in recent years tensions between Ankara and other alliance members, particularly Washington, have escalated amid certain political differences, such as the US support for Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara regards as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), group labeled as terrorist and banned in Turkey.

    Russian-Turkish Relations

    Addressing the tensions with NATO, Perincek told Sputnik, that Turkey should strengthen military cooperation with Russia as there are threats against the two countries which are coming from the same source.

    "In the area of security, we must act in the region in conjunction with Russia, because the threats against our countries are the same. Threats against Russia are linked to Crimea's reunification, while Turkey is facing threats from the Aegean Sea, the eastern Mediterranean and from the southern borders, and all these threats are directed by the same forces. Therefore, strategic cooperation between Turkey and Russia is necessary, including in the military sphere," the politician said.

    The Pantsir-S1 short range missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system is involved in the integrated training on fire control and management of the Far Eastern Military District's Fifth Army at Sergeyevsky base in Primorye Territory. File photo
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    'Logical Next Step': Why Turkey May Well Need Russian Pantsir System in Addition to S-400
    According to Perincek, Turkey will not be able to defend itself with weapons from NATO countries and needs to cooperate with Russia and China in the defense industry. He also added, that in case of his victory Ankara would "buy in Russia not only S-400 missile systems but also MiG fighter jets and other weapons."

    State of Emergency

    The candidate also noted, that the state of emergency, originally introduced after a failed coup in 2016, would be lifted only after Turkey resolved all domestic and external threats.

    "Why does the West criticize the state of emergency in Turkey? This is done because the West does not want its pawns, members of such terrorist groups as FETO and PKK, to be purged. In order to save them, the West criticizes Ankara for introducing the state of emergency, which helps us get rid of them. The desire of the United States and EU states to cancel [the state of emergency] is not in our national interests," Perincek said.

    READ MORE: Turkish Prosecutors Seek 55,000 Years in Prison for Alleged Coup Conspirators

    At the same time, he said that VATAN was against the use of the state of emergency for the crackdown on the opposition.

    Turkish military vehicles drive in the Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, as they head towards the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria January 9, 2017
    © REUTERS / Khalil Ashawi
    Turkish Opposition CHP Party Wants Erdogan to Avoid Ratings-Boosting Military Operations
    In July 2016, a group of the army officers attempted a coup in several major Turkish cities. Over 240 people were killed and more than 2,000 others were injured in the unrest, which Ankara blamed on the movement of Fethullah Gulen. Since the incident, the authorities have been detaining thousands of journalists, judges and human rights activists over their alleged support for the movement.

    Related:

    Turkish Opposition Candidate Vows New Constitution, Separation of Powers
    Turkish Opposition Wants Erdogan to Avoid Ratings-Boosting Military Operations
    Turkish Opposition Gains Momentum Ahead of June Election - Lawmaker
    Erdogan Accuses Turkish Opposition of Receiving Money From Abroad
    Turkey Hopes Visa Regime With Russia by Will Be Canceled by End of 2018 - FM
    Turkey Not to Accept Language of Sanctions on Russian S-400 Supplies Deal - FM
    Tags:
    candidate, Presidential Election, election, Kurdish Civil Protection Units (YPS), NATO, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok