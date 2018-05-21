Syrian Army Frees Palestinian Refugee Camp Yarmouk Near Damascus – Source

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian Army has liberated the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, located south of Damascus, from terrorists, a security services source told Sputnik.

"The Syrian Army has liberated the Yarmouk camp south of Damascus and hoisted the Syrian flag there," the source said.

Earlier, the Syrian government forces regained control over the eastern neighborhoods of the district of Yarmouk located south of Damascus. The operation was launched after the liberation of Eastern Ghouta on Damascus' outskirts from militants. with the last remaining town, Douma, being retaken from militants on April 12.

Yarmouk refugee camp and surrounding settlements were the last strongholdof Daesh* and al-Nusra Front terrorists near Damascus. Since an armed conflict broke out in Syria in 2011, the Yarmouk refugee camp for Palestinian and Syrian refugees had been regularly taken over by different militant groups, which has resulted in catastrophic humanitarian conditions for the refugees. Currently, some 18,000 refugees live in the camp.