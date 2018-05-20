Afghan Security Forces Clashing With Taliban in Ghazni Province - Reports

The local governor and police chief are blocked in the northern part of the district and surrounded by the Taliban, TOLO News outlet reported, citing security sources.
On Saturday, the district governor asked for reinforcements, stressing that without them the Taliban radical movement would take control of the district. The telecommunications in the district are not working, and the road to the area where the fighting is underway has been closed off by the Taliban.
The row of Taliban advances in the country followed the announcement of annual "spring offensive" at the end of April. Since then the movement committed over 2700 attacks across Afghanistan, refusing to cooperate with the government, which controls less than a half of the country's territory.
Clashes Ongoing As Taliban ‘Advance’ On Ghazni’s #Ajristan District; Security sources in #Afghanistan say commandos are being deployed by air to Ajristan but have not yet arrived https://t.co/H75iNQNSkH— Eric Jones (@E_JonesFi) May 20, 2018
