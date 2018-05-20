Israeli Def. Chief Lambasts UN Human Rights Body as "Cheerleader for Terrorists"

The UN Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution, with a majority of votes in favor of launching an investigation into the bloodshed that has taken place on the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has posted a tweet slamming the UN Human Rights Council as a supporter of terrorists and called for an investigation into its activities.

"The only investigation that needs to be set up is into how the Human Rights Council became a cheerleader for terrorists," the Times of Israel writes, quoting the original tweet written in Hebrew.

הועדת החקירה היחידה שצריך להקים זה לחקור איך מועצת זכויות האדם הפכה להיות להקת עידוד של טרוריסטים — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) May 19, 2018

Lieberman has previously urged Israel to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council in protest at its decision to initiate an investigation into the bloodshed on the border of the Gaza Strip, which has claimed lives of dozens of Palestinians. Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said that Israel is not going to cooperate with an international investigative committee "that wants to dictate results without a connection to facts."

READ MORE: Independent Mechanism to Investigate Gaza Events to Be Formed — UN Council

Beginning on March 30, thousands of Palestinians have been taking part in protests on the border of the Gaza Strip with Israel. Israel claims that the protests are organized by the Hamas movement. Clashes between the protesters and border guards have led to casualties and injuries among Palestinians. The "bloodiest" clashes claiming the lives of 62 Palestinians the same day as the new US embassy in Jerusalem was being opened.