Palestinian Leader Abbas Hospitalized for Third Time in a Week – Official

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has just left a Ramallah hospital in the West Bank where he underwent a minor ear surgery five days earlier, according to the state Palestinian Wafa news agency.

Mahmoud Abbas has been taken to hospital for three medical checkups over the course of a week, Palestinian officials said. The Palestinian president has been transferred to the electrocardiography unit for exams.

Abbas, 82, was unable to attend, for health reasons, the emergency Islamic summit held in Turkey on May 18 over the latest developments in Palestine.

The Palestinian president reportedly has a long history of health issues, varying from heart troubles to a prostate cancer a decade ago.

