11:25 GMT +320 May 2018
    Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) monitor the positions of Islamic State (IS) group in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, close to the Turkish border on March 13, 2015

    French Troops Providing Artillery Support to Kurdish Militia in Syria - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French special forces have installed six artillery batteries in the areas held by Kurdish militia near the Syrian-Iraqi border, the Anadolu news agency reported.

    The batteries were installed north of Baguz village in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) viewed by Ankara as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) outlawed in Turkey as a terrorist organization, according to the Turkish news agency.

    READ MORE: France Talking About 'Attacking Syria Again' While Supporting al-Nusra — Analyst

    The news comes just days after a convoy of 20 vehicles with around 70 French servicemen was reportedly stopped in the Qamishli area of the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah at a checkpoint manned by Syrian government troops on Thursday. The YPG representatives arrived at the checkpoint and confirmed that the French convoy was heading for their areas. The government troops decided to free the French servicemen and let them to the Kurdish-controlled areas.

    In March, French President Emmanuel Macron promised support for the Syrian Kurdish units, which triggered sharp criticism from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who accused Paris of supporting terrorism.

    Related:

    US, French, British Forces Beefing Up Presence in Manbij – Kurdish Commanders
    Turkish Jets, Free Syrian Army Launch Offensive on Kurdish-Held Afrin
    Senior French Daesh Recruiter Found in Kurdish Refugee Camp in Syria - Reports
    France Deploys Military Forces to Assist Kurdish Militants in Manbij - Reports
    Tags:
    kurds, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Turkey, Syria, France
