Register
12:57 GMT +320 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bahrain's captial Manama

    "Leave Our Land": Bahrainis Hold Protests Against US Navy Presence (PHOTOS)

    © AFP 2018 / MARWAN NAAMANI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The smallest Arabic country is a viable ally to the United States, which has been providing a base for US naval activity in the Persian Gulf since 1947. At the moment, the island kingdom hosts the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet.

    Anti-American protests erupted in the country's capital Manama and other towns on Friday, Lualua TV reported.

    People demanded the withdrawal of American marines and the nearby US naval base, which has been active on the island for decades. The protestors carried placards reading "Leave Our Land," and criticized the US President Donald Trump and the ruling Al Khalifah house.

    They also expressed their support for the Palestinian demonstrations on the Gaza border, condemning Israel and stepping on portraits of Trump and Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu.

    The tiny island kingdom in the Persian Gulf has harbored the US 5th Fleet since its reactivation in 1995, and is home to the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. Bahrain's population is mostly Shiite, but the ruling Al Khalifah dynasty adheres to Sunni Islam.

    The situation in the country dramatically changed after protests erupted in 2011, inspired by the unrest that swept much of North Africa and the Middle East during the Arab Spring. The Bahraini government opted for an austere interior policy, which included inviting Saudi forces, establishing military courts for civilians and sentencing many protestors to the death penalty.

    Related:

    Reports: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain Voice Support for Morocco Over Row With Iran
    Tehran Rejects Manama's Accusations of Plotting Terrorist Attacks in Bahrain
    Bahrain Seizes Weapons, Arrests 116 Members of Alleged Iran-Linked Terror Cell
    Tags:
    anti-american protest, protest, US Navy, Gulf Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse