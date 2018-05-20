Mushrooms Poison Over Hundreds of People in Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 720 people have suffered from mushroom poisoning in western Iran, nine people were killed, local media reported Saturday, citing a spokesperson for the country's emergency services.

As many as 721 people were poisoned in seven provinces, including Kermanshah and Kurdistan, the ISNA news agency reported.

About 50 people are in critical condition, according to the media outlet.

The Yasuj University of Medical Sciences said the toxic mushrooms were not distinguishable from edible ones.

Previous year, some 360 people were poisoned by chlorine gas leakage in the southwestern Iranian city of Dezful, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported. Many of the victims were released from a hospital after receiving care back then.