Mushrooms Poison Over Hundreds of People in Iran - Reports

As many as 721 people were poisoned in seven provinces, including Kermanshah and Kurdistan, the ISNA news agency reported.
About 50 people are in critical condition, according to the media outlet.mushrooms were not distinguishable from edible ones.
Previous year, some 360 people were poisoned by chlorine gas leakage in the southwestern Iranian city of Dezful, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported. Many of the victims were released from a hospital after receiving care back then.
