Syrian Army Holds No Talks With Daesh Militants in Southern Damascus - Source

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian army is not engaged in negotiations with Daesh militants regarding their withdrawal from the Yarmouk refugee camp in the south of Damascus, a Syrian military source told Sputnik Saturday.

"There have been no agreements between the army and the IS [Daesh]… Everything said about this is nothing more than rumors," the source said.

The Syrian army continues a military operation against Daesh in the Yarmouk camp as well as the neighboring settlement of Hajar Aswad.

Media reported earlier in spring that the Syrian army had reached an agreement with Daesh on the transfer of the remaining territories in the south of the Syrian capital under the government forces' control.

The Arab country has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations, including Daesh.