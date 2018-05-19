Syrian Army Holds No Talks With Daesh Militants in Southern Damascus - Source

"There have been no agreements between the army and the IS [Daesh]… Everything said about this is nothing more than rumors," the source said.
The Syrian army continues a military operation against Daesh in the Yarmouk camp as well as the neighboring settlement of Hajar Aswad.
READ MORE: Daesh Chief Propagandist in Syria Killed by Iraqi Airstrike — Reports
The Arab country has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations, including Daesh.
