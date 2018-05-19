Register
18:22 GMT +319 May 2018
    Palestinian protestors are seen next to the border fence between Israel, on the Gaza side of the border May 15, 2018

    Turkey to Provide $1.2Mln Worth of Aid to Palestinians in Gaza - Deputy PM

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Middle East
    130

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag announced on Saturday that Ankara had launched a $1.2-million humanitarian aid campaign for Palestinians titled "Be the hope for Palestine" amid the deadly clashes at the Gaza-Israel border.

    "We will provide $1.2 million worth of medication, medical consumables and medical equipment, and the World Health Organization will ship it to Gaza," Akdag was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

    The deputy prime minister also called on the Turkish citizens to join the nationwide campaign by donating money via bank accounts or sending a text message.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he talks during the closing news conference following the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Erdogan Says Will Stand By Palestinians, Won't Allow Israel to Steal Jerusalem
    On Monday, over 60 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,500 injured in clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces amid opening of the US Embassy in the city of Jerusalem. Ankara was outraged by the situation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for holding Israel accountable for the killing of innocent people.

    The Israeli forces have been suppressing the demonstrators using lethal weapons, citing security concerns. Since the start of the riots, more than 110 Palestinians were killed.

    READ MORE: Turkish Foreign Minister Calls Relocation of US Embassy to Jerusalem Provocation

    The situation on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip has significantly deteriorated over the past several months. Since March 30, the Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near the Gaza Strip border, known as the Great March of Return. The demonstrators claim the right of return for people displaced during the war after Israel's creation in 1948.

