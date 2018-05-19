Turkey to Provide $1.2Mln Worth of Aid to Palestinians in Gaza - Deputy PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag announced on Saturday that Ankara had launched a $1.2-million humanitarian aid campaign for Palestinians titled "Be the hope for Palestine" amid the deadly clashes at the Gaza-Israel border.

"We will provide $1.2 million worth of medication, medical consumables and medical equipment, and the World Health Organization will ship it to Gaza," Akdag was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

The deputy prime minister also called on the Turkish citizens to join the nationwide campaign by donating money via bank accounts or sending a text message.

On Monday, over 60 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,500 injured in clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces amid opening of the US Embassy in the city of Jerusalem. Ankara was outraged by the situation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for holding Israel accountable for the killing of innocent people.

The Israeli forces have been suppressing the demonstrators using lethal weapons, citing security concerns. Since the start of the riots, more than 110 Palestinians were killed.

The situation on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip has significantly deteriorated over the past several months. Since March 30, the Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near the Gaza Strip border, known as the Great March of Return. The demonstrators claim the right of return for people displaced during the war after Israel's creation in 1948.