Bloc Led by Shiite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr Wins Parliamentary Vote in Iraq

The polls attended by some 44.5 percent of eligible voters saw Sairun gain 54 seats, according to figures aired live by the Iraqi Kurdish Rudaw television channel.
The winner will form a government that will rule Iraq for four years. The nation went to the polls for the first time last week since defeating the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group* that captured large swathes of land in 2014.
*Daesh terror organization also known as ISIL or ISIS is forbidden in US, Russia and many countries around the world.
