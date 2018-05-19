Bloc Led by Shiite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr Wins Parliamentary Vote in Iraq

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sairun, a populist Iraqi coalition led by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, has won last Saturday’s parliamentary election, results have shown.

The polls attended by some 44.5 percent of eligible voters saw Sairun gain 54 seats, according to figures aired live by the Iraqi Kurdish Rudaw television channel.

Second-placed Fatah alliance led by ex-transport minister Hadi al-Amiri won 47 seats, while the Nasr alliance of sitting Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi came third with 42.

The winner will form a government that will rule Iraq for four years. The nation went to the polls for the first time last week since defeating the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group* that captured large swathes of land in 2014.

