Saudi Arabia Arrests 7 Suspects for Ties to Foreign Entities

The suspects are accused of involvement in "orchestrated activity" that included making "contacts in support of the activities of foreign circles," according to the SPA news agency.
At the end of the previous year it was reported that more than a dozen of Saudi princes, four incumbent ministers of the Saudi government and dozens of former government ministers had been arrested in an anti-corruption move; several other high-profile arrests also included some of Saudi Arabia's richest entrepreneurs.
All comments
Show new comments (0)