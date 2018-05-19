Saudi Arabia Arrests 7 Suspects for Ties to Foreign Entities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seven people were arrested in Saudi Arabia on Friday on suspicion of having links to foreign entities that allegedly sought to destabilize the Gulf monarchy, state media said.

The suspects are accused of involvement in "orchestrated activity" that included making "contacts in support of the activities of foreign circles," according to the SPA news agency.

A security source told the outlet that the seven conspired to recruit officials in sensitive government roles and provide money to people abroad who plotted to destabilize the kingdom.

At the end of the previous year it was reported that more than a dozen of Saudi princes, four incumbent ministers of the Saudi government and dozens of former government ministers had been arrested in an anti-corruption move; several other high-profile arrests also included some of Saudi Arabia's richest entrepreneurs.