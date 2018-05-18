Register
18:57 GMT +318 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Delegates gather prior to the opening of a special session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council to discuss the deteriorating human rights situation in the Palestinian Territories, after Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians, on May 18, 2018 in Geneva

    Independent Mechanism to Investigate Gaza Events to Be Formed - UN Council

    © AFP 2018 / Fabrice COFFRINI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    GENEVA (Sputnik) - The UN Human Rights Council has decided to establish an independent mechanism to investigate events in the Gaza Strip and Israel's violations.

    The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is "blatantly taking sides" by holding a special session on the outbreak of violence in the Gaza Strip and supporting Palestine, the US acting envoy to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, Theodore Allegra, said.

    "The United States remains concerned over the recent outbreak of violence along the Gaza fence. But today's session is blatantly taking sides and ignoring the real culprit for the recent outbreak of violence, the terrorist organization Hamas. Hamas has even admitted its involvement in the violence when a Hamas official proudly announced that 50 of the 62 killed were members of Hamas. The United States affirms Israel's right to defend itself. We also condemn in the strongest terms actions by Hamas and other militant groups," Allegra stated.

    During the UNHRC session, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Hussein said killings of the Palestinians during the Gaza protests could be assessed as "willful" and therefore breaching the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

    READ MORE: IDF Prepares for New Mass Protests After Gaza Violence

    Palestinian protestors are seen next to the border fence between Israel, on the Gaza side of the border May 15, 2018
    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Egypt Reportedly Helps Calm Things Down at Gaza Border
    The situation on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip has significantly deteriorated over the past several months. Palestinian rallies, which started as the Great March of Return on March 30 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian exodus after the creation of the Israeli state, escalated after the United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem. 

    During the protests, the Israeli forces used lethal fire against the activists, which resulted in the deaths of over 60 Palestinians. Israel holds Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, responsible for the outbreak of violence in the region.

    Pakistan Introduces Draft Resolution in on Probe Into Gaza Clashes

    Pakistan has introduced a draft resolution to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to investigate the violent clashes on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

    "The OIC [Organization of Islamic Cooperation] Member States urge Israel, the Occupying Power, to put an immediate end to the disproportionate use of force against Palestinian demonstrators, refrain from any act that could lead to further casualties & ensure prompt and unimpeded access to medical treatment to injured Palestinians as well as facilitate impartial international investigation into the use of force against Palestinian demonstrators in compliance with international standards & hold those responsible accountable," Pakistan's address said, as quoted on the UNHRC Secretariat Twitter page.

    The draft resolution calls on Israel to respect international law and on the possible commission to issue recommendations on the protection of civilians in Palestine as well as present a report on the situation in the Gaza Strip at the 40th session of the UNHRC that will be held in 2019.

    READ MORE: Israel ‘Scrutinized More than Ever' Over ‘Brutal Aggression' in Gaza

    Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman speaks after attending a meeting at an Israeli military base near Kissufim on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 16, 2018
    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Israeli Defense Minister Calls Hamas ‘Cannibals’ Responsible for Gaza Clashes
    The OIC also called on Israel to engage in cooperation with the investigative commission.

    Earlier in the day, Palestinian Envoy to the United Nations in Geneva Ibrahim Khraishi called on the United Nations to create an independent fact-finding mission to investigate the ongoing wave of violence on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip. The idea was criticized by Israeli Envoy to the United Nations in Geneva Aviva Raz Shechter, who called the UNHRC and the draft resolution politically motivated.

    Related:

    Israeli Defense Minister Calls Hamas ‘Cannibals’ Responsible for Gaza Clashes
    Israeli Military Strikes Hamas Outpost in Northern Gaza Strip - IDF
    Israel's 2014 Gaza Assault; Racial Issues in Education Continue
    Israeli 'Massacre' in Gaza Paid for by the US
    Tags:
    protests, Great March of Return, United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Palestine, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse