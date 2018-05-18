Arab League Developing Plan to Counter Jerusalem Recognition as Israeli Capital

"The organization's secretariat has been tasked with developing a comprehensive action plan that includes measures that can be used to counter the decision of the United States or any other state to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel or to move the embassy to this city," the document said.
It is noted that the plan, which must be prepared in two weeks, will include political, judicial and economic measures.
Earlier this week, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem and its recognition as the capital of Israel does not change the judicial status of the city and does not abolish the legitimate rights of the Palestinians to their land.
On Wednesday, Guatemala’s embassy in Israel officially opened in Jerusalem after relocation of its operations from Tel Aviv.
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Thursday that the organization should revise relations with the United States and Guatemala and other countries that may recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move their embassies to this city.
