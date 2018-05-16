Register
22:30 GMT +316 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and his son Yair visit, on March 18, 2015, the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem following his party Likud's victory in Israel's general election

    'F**k Turkey': Netanyahu's Son Posts Disputable Image Amid Diplomatic Scandal

    © AFP 2018 / THOMAS COEX
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    128

    As an Israeli-Turkish tit-for-tat is in full swing, Israeli prime minister’s son posted a controversial picture under an explicit caption. Although it was quickly taken down, Twitter users seem to have not forgotten.

    Yair Netanyahu, a son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had taken to Instagram to post a controversial picture captioned "F**k Turkey," The Haaretz reported.

    Responding to the post, Netanyahu’s inner circle said that there was hardly anything unusual about the post, since "Yair Netanyahu is a private person, as is his Instagram account." Whatever the case, the account no longer exists.

    The post comes amid a raging diplomatic row between Israel and Turkey. On Tuesday, in the wake of the reported killing of several dozen Palestinians in Gaza, Ankara expelled Israel’s ambassador Eitan Naeh from the country. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he was subjected to a "humiliating" security check at Istanbul airport.

    As a retaliatory measure, Israel directed the Turkish consul general in Jerusalem, Husnu Gurcan Turkoglu, who is tasked with establishing Turkey’s ties with the Palestinians, to return home for diplomatic consultations. Turkey’s top diplomat in Tel Aviv had already been recalled, alongside Turkey’s ambassador in Washington.

    READ MORE: 2.5Mln Israelis Exposed to Bombings — Civil Defense Commander

    On Tuesday, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Erdoğan and his Israeli counterpart notably exchanged jabs, with Erdogan calling Netanyahu "the PM of an apartheid state," who "has the blood of Palestinians on his hands," while Netanyahu in his turn lambasted Erdogan for "the occupation of northern Cyprus" and "invading Syria."

    Separately, South Africa recalled its ambassadors from Israel, also voicing concern over the death toll in Gaza, while Ireland, Belgium and Luxembourg summoned their Israeli envoys to express their frustration and protest against the raging crisis.

    Related:

    German Daily Apologizes For Cartoon on Israel, Cartoonist Doesn't
    Iran-Israel Tensions Likely to Rise on All Fronts, Including Syria - Analysts
    Israel Summons Turkish Envoy to Complain About Ankara's Treatment of Its Envoy
    Israel's 2014 Gaza Assault; Racial Issues in Education Continue
    How US Embassy Transfer Risks Driving a Wedge Between Israel, Arab World
    Tags:
    ambassadors, row, picture, standoff, diplomacy, Instagram, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Spiked
    Trump Spiked
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse