Israeli Military Strikes Hamas Outpost in Northern Gaza Strip - IDF

No casualties have been reported after the Israeli military responded to recent attacks targeting its positions with retaliatory tank fire at a Hamas outpost in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF spokesperson's unit reported.
Israel views Hamas as a terrorist group and blames the movement for inciting violence in the Gaza border region, as well as using protests to stage attacks against the Israeli military.
READ MORE: Israeli Defense Minister Calls Hamas ‘Cannibals’ Responsible for Gaza Clashes
A six-week protest campaign, dubbed the Great March of Return and organized by Hamas, began on March 30. According to Hamas, Palestinians are peacefully demanding their right to return to territories they claim were illegally seized by Israel, while Israeli authorities say that Palestinians can settle only in Gaza and the West Bank.
Trump made the decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December 2017. That same month, a UN resolution requiring countries not to establish diplomatic missions in the contested city of Jerusalem gained the support of 128 countries, including Russia, China and most of the US's European allies. Washington moved ahead with its decision anyway. Speaking at the embassy transfer ceremony on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the move "historic."
READ MORE: Israeli Lawmakers Move to Recognize Armenian Genocide — Reports
All comments
Show new comments (0)