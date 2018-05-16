Register
15:40 GMT +316 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli mother passes by a bus stop which serves as well as a bomb shelter when she accompanies her girl to school (File)

    2.5 Mn Israelis Exposed to Bombings – Civil Defense Commander

    © AP Photo / Anja Niedringhaus
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    104

    Addressing a subdivision of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, tasked with resolving emergency issues, a top Israeli civil defense official said that of the 50 infrastructure sites selected for stepped-up protection from airstrikes from Syria or Lebanon, merely one-fifth have been fortified.

    An estimated two and a half million Israelis have poor protection from airstrikes and roughly 700,000 homes are exposed to attacks, The Haaretz quoted Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, the head of Israel's Home Front Command, as saying. 

    A Palestinian man uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza strip east of Khan Yunis on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem
    © AFP 2018 / SAID KHATIB
    How US Embassy Transfer Risks Driving a Wedge Between Israel, Arab World

    He stressed that this makes roughly half of the Arab communities within just 4 kilometers from the Syrian and Lebanese border especially vulnerable, in comparison with a little over 7.5 percent of the Jewish communities living nearby. Yadai went on to say that just 10 of the overall 50 sites that the state has earmarked for enhanced protection have essentially been reinforced. 

    Jabhat al-Nusra fighter (File)
    © AFP 2018 / RAMI AL-SAYED
    Palestinian Envoy Accuses Israel of Links to Al-Nusra Terrorists

    Kfar Vradim Mayor Sivan Yehieli, in charge of northern Israeli border communities, voiced the same concerns, stressing the necessity to step up security measures in kindergartens and other social institutions, as well as ease access to food for those staying in shelters.

    The heads of the Eastern Galilee Regional Cluster, comprising 15 different localities, acted along the same lines submitting a formal request to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which they called to devise a five-year plan to reinforce the Galilee and the Golan Heights, demanding that a stronger emphasis be put on the protection of private homes, and regional health and educational institutions, Ziv hospital in Safed among them. 

    READ MORE: Israeli Forces on High Alert Over 'Unusual Spike in Iran's Activity' in Syria

    The security debate has occurred amid ongoing tensions in the Golan Heights region, and less than a week after Israel Defense Forces warplanes raided alleged Iranian positions in Syria, firing dozens of rockets into Syrian territory in retaliation to the firing of what Israel claimed were Iranian missiles.

    The Israeli leadership has lashed out on multiple occasions on Iran for, as they said, Iranian military presence in Syria, which the Islamic Republic flatly denied. It was reported in early May that the Israeli Defense Forces had deployed its airstrike defense systems and were on "high alert for an attack," having identified what they claimed was “irregular activity of Iranian forces in Syria.”

    Related:

    Israel Summons Turkish Envoy to Complain About Ankara's Treatment of Its Envoy
    Israel's 2014 Gaza Assault; Racial Issues in Education Continue
    How US Embassy Transfer Risks Driving a Wedge Between Israel, Arab World
    US is Our Main Enemy Who Fully Supports Israel – Palestinian Politician
    Guatemalan President Arrives in Israel to Open Country's Embassy in Jerusalem
    Tags:
    parliament, Knesset, security, bomb shelter, air strike, attack, Iran, Syria, Golan Heights, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Spiked
    Trump Spiked
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse