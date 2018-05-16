Register
15:01 GMT +316 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018

    IDF: Hamas Did Not Attract Big Number of Protesters Due to Violent Border Scenes

    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Palestinian Hamas movement failed to attract the desired number of protesters on Monday, possibly due to the very violent incidents recently witnessed on the Israel-Gaza Strip border, head of the Arab media division of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Unit, Avichay Adraee, told Sputnik.

    "Hamas failed to make people come [to the border]. According to our estimations, there were 40,000 participants of the protest, although Hamas called for a million people march. Perhaps the scenes of violence we witnessed there have become the reason why Hamas failed to attract a sufficient number of protesters," Adraee said.

    READ MORE: How US Embassy Transfer Risks Driving a Wedge Between Israel, Arab World

    Regional states and a number of European nations have accused Israel of using excessive force and violating Palestinians' rights in what they considered to be peaceful protests.

    "In fact, the march is not a peaceful procession, we have documents proving it provided not only by intelligence. According to the photos and actions of protesters, it is obvious that they are not supporters of peace, trying to persuade Israel to open the border in an effort to find a job there. On the contrary, they are agitators, many of whom are Hamas members… and members of armed organizations," Adraee added.

    The spokesman noted that the IDF was ready for different defensive and offensive options.

    "Yesterday we sent a tough message to Hamas having carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip…. Five strikes on Hamas positions. The tanks also struck blows at their positions and thus warned that the army hands are not tied," Adraee added.

    On Monday, mass protests erupted in Gaza in light of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Israel and the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. A total of 61 Palestinians were killed and over 2,700 were injured by Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

    READ MORE: Wine Accident: Guests Talking in 'Pool of Blood' at US Embassy Move Festivities

    Palestinians carry a demonstrator injured during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians readied for protests over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem
    © AFP 2018 / MAHMUD HAMS
    At Least 2 Palestinians Killed, Over 400 Injured in Gaza Clashes Tuesday
    Since March 30, the Palestinians have been holding anti-Israeli protests near the Gaza border. The Israeli forces have meanwhile been suppressing the demonstrators, citing security concerns. Over 100 Palestinians have been killed and over 12,000 others have been wounded by the Israeli forces since the onset of the riots.

    Hamas, which is listed as a terrorist organization in a number of countries, including the United States and Israel, gained control of the Gaza Strip after a short war with Fatah in 2007. Israel has held Hamas responsible for numerous attacks coming from the Gaza Strip.

    Related:

    Moscow Concerned About Gaza Strip Escalation, Urges All Sides to Show Restraint
    'Perfect Storm': UNSC Emergency Session Condemns Gaza Violence
    WATCH Palestinian Protesters Rally in Gaza, Bethlehem During Nakba Day
    Tags:
    protesters, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Gaza Strip, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Spiked
    Trump Spiked
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse