13:44 GMT +316 May 2018
    A Syrian red crescent ambulance arrives to evacuate wounded from the area of the Sayyida Zeinab shrine south of Syria's capital Damascus on February 21, 2016, after a series of attacks, targetted the Shiite shrine area

    One Killed, 12 Injured as Shell Falls in Central Damascus - Source

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Middle East
    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – One person was killed and 12 others were injured as a shell launched by terrorists fell in central Damascus, a local police source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "One person was killed, 12 people were injured … This list is not final. The shell was launched by terrorists from the Yarmouk camp," the source said.

    Earlier, the Syrian government forces regained control over the eastern neighborhoods of the district of Yarmouk located south of Damascus, with a small part in southern Damascus is still controlled by Daesh*.

    An Israeli soldier stands next to signs pointing out distances to different cities, on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing, Israel May 10, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Israeli Strikes Indicate 'New Phase of Aggression' Against Syria - Syrian Foreign Ministry
    The Syrian army has reduced the mortar fire on the city, as militants are no longer within range of many residential areas and districts housing governmental buildings.

    The country has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. After the terror defeat announced last year, the Syrian forces managed to gain control of almost the whole territory of the country.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

