Register
11:29 GMT +316 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Free Syrian Army fighters carry a weapon during what they said was preparations for an operation to strike at forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in order to break a siege on the city of Beit Gin located in western countryside of Damascus in Deraa, Syria September 30, 2015

    Syrian Militant Reveals How US Weapons Made Their Way to Al-Qaeda

    © REUTERS / Alaa Al-Faqir
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 04

    A member of a Syrian anti-government militant group and former participant of a clandestine US effort to arm rebels in Syria has revealed how weapons supplied by the United States to the so called “moderate opposition” forces were handed over to a local branch of al-Qaeda.

    "I communicated with al-Qaeda’s branch, al-Nusra*, to protect and safely escort me and my soldiers for two hours from North Aleppo to West Aleppo. In exchange, I gave them five pickup trucks and ammunition,” Free Syrian Army commander Anas Ibrahim Obaid, also known as Abu Zayd, told Fox News.

    Saudi soldiers
    © AFP 2018 / FAYEZ NURELDINE
    US Wants to Share Responsibility for Syria's Sovereignty Violation by Arab Forces Deployment - Moscow
    According to Zayd, he was the head of a militant group that was trained and armed by the United States in Turkey in 2015 and then deployed to Syria.

    Initially his US handlers wanted to send Zayd and his men into Syria unarmed, promising to provide them with weapons on site, as the previous group of some 54 militants had been intercepted by al-Nusra terrorists shortly after entering Syrian territory and robbed of all its US-issued weapons.

    After Zayd’s militants managed to persuade their US handlers to arm them, they were then stopped by Turkish border guards who found that the group was carrying Syrian flags instead of rebel flags.

    READ MORE: Syrian Rebels Plead With the US to Supply More Weapons Via CIA

    The US handlers took responsibility for the "flag mistake" and the group eventually managed to cross into Syria, but the emerging morale problems caused many members to defect, leaving Zayd with only 25 militants instead of the initial 72.

    This development prompted Zayd to decide to cut his ties with the program and return to his hometown in western Aleppo, and as he had to cross through al-Nusra-controlled territory, he opted to parlay with the terrorist group and give them weapons in exchange for safe passage.

    "The Americans were so angry when they found out, they cut my salary. But this was our only option through their territory to get home without getting killed," Zayd said.
    He also added that the Pentagon shut down the whole program about a month after that deal, adding however that "the Americans…  can’t get their weapons back."

    Fox News also reports, citing its sources that Zayd still controls a sizeable cache of "American-funded" weapons which "routinely surface on the black market, and constitute something of a lucrative business."

    READ MORE: US Weapons Went From Syrian Rebels to Daesh in Less than Two Months — Study

    From 2013 to mid-2017, the US supplied weapons and training to Syrian rebel groups via the covert CIA program "Timber Sycamore." US President Donald Trump announced the end of the program in July.

    In 2015, the US admitted that a large proportion of the weaponry originally intended for the "moderate" rebels eventually found its way into the hands of terrorist groups.

    *al-Qaeda and its Syrian branch organization al-Nusra are terrorist groups banned in Russia.

    Related:

    US Reportedly Sets Up New Military Base in Syria's Deir ez-Zor
    Syrian General Explains Key Difference Between Iraqi, US Strikes in Syria
    Attacks on Syria Could Be Prelude to Military Conflict in Golan Heights - Journo
    Tags:
    terrorists, weapons, CIA, Al-Nusra Front, Free Syrian Army (FSA), Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Spiked
    Trump Spiked
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse