Register
20:53 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, as Palestinians readied for protests over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem on May 14, 0218

    Calm After Storm as Palestinians Mourn Victims of Violence on Gaza Border

    © AFP 2018 / MAHMUD HAMS
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    GAZA (Sputnik) - The situation in the Gaza Strip has normalized following Monday's protests along the border with Israel, which claimed several dozens of lives, with Palestinians mourning the victims of the tragic events.

    Mass protests erupted in Gaza in light of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Israel and the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. A total of 61 Palestinians were killed and over 2,700 were injured by the Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas declared a three-day mourning after Monday's bloodshed.

    The situation on the territory of the protest tent camps, which were pitched in Gaza back in March, seems to be back on track, with vendors selling sunflower seeds and people cooking meals. The local television is broadcasting reports of correspondents wearing bullet-proof jackets and helmets.

    Meanwhile, groups of teenagers sally out into the territory near the border fence, throwing rocks at Israeli soldiers. Local boys also fly the so-called drone of the Palestinian resistance across the border— cellophane kites carrying a petrol rag in a bid to cause a fire on the Israeli territory.

    Israeli soldiers are observing the situation from the breastworks. A couple of times, armored jeeps were deployed to the border to fire gas grenades, with no injuries reported.

    ​The chief of the medical post, Khalil Siyam, talks about the dedicated work of his colleagues, a chronic shortage of medicines and exploding bullets used by the Israeli military.

    ​However, not only firearms kill or injure Palestinians in Gaza, but also tear gas dispersed by Israeli soldiers. The latest victim is an eight-month-old girl who supposedly died after having inhaled gas in Gaza. A local mosque held a service in her memory, while her small body covered in the Palestinian flag was carried across the central city streets where all shops and stores were closed in sign of mourning. The funeral procession intermingled praises to Allah with curses toward Israel.

    "I also have a son. He got wounds in both arms and has been bleeding since yesterday. We need medicines … I call on the Arab world and the international community to stop the bloodshed in Gaza Strip," the grieving mother told reporters at the funeral.

    The versions of the tragic events diverge. According to one of them, the children were brought at the protests by their father.

    ​Since March 30, Palestinians have been holding the so-called Great March of Return, near the Gaza Strip border. During these protests, dozens of Palestinians protesters have been killed, and thousands of others have been injured as the Israeli forces continue suppressing the demonstrations.

    Tags:
    protests, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Palestine, Israel, Gaza Strip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse