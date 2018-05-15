Calm After Storm as Palestinians Mourn Victims of Violence on Gaza Border

GAZA (Sputnik) - The situation in the Gaza Strip has normalized following Monday's protests along the border with Israel, which claimed several dozens of lives, with Palestinians mourning the victims of the tragic events.

Mass protests erupted in Gaza in light of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Israel and the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. A total of 61 Palestinians were killed and over 2,700 were injured by the Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas declared a three-day mourning after Monday's bloodshed.

The situation on the territory of the protest tent camps, which were pitched in Gaza back in March, seems to be back on track, with vendors selling sunflower seeds and people cooking meals. The local television is broadcasting reports of correspondents wearing bullet-proof jackets and helmets.

Meanwhile, groups of teenagers sally out into the territory near the border fence, throwing rocks at Israeli soldiers. Local boys also fly the so-called drone of the Palestinian resistance across the border— cellophane kites carrying a petrol rag in a bid to cause a fire on the Israeli territory.

Israeli soldiers are observing the situation from the breastworks. A couple of times, armored jeeps were deployed to the border to fire gas grenades, with no injuries reported.

Funeral of civil defense colonel Musa Abu Hassanin who was shot dead by Israeli force while helping protesters at Gaza borders.



​The chief of the medical post, Khalil Siyam, talks about the dedicated work of his colleagues, a chronic shortage of medicines and exploding bullets used by the Israeli military.

🇵🇸#Palestine: The funeral of martyr Mahmoud Abu Taema who was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces at the eastern borders of Gaza today.#Nakba70 #GreatReturnMarch#JerusalemIstheCapitalofPalestine pic.twitter.com/D2aYFwmjYq — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) May 14, 2018

​However, not only firearms kill or injure Palestinians in Gaza, but also tear gas dispersed by Israeli soldiers. The latest victim is an eight-month-old girl who supposedly died after having inhaled gas in Gaza. A local mosque held a service in her memory, while her small body covered in the Palestinian flag was carried across the central city streets where all shops and stores were closed in sign of mourning. The funeral procession intermingled praises to Allah with curses toward Israel.

"I also have a son. He got wounds in both arms and has been bleeding since yesterday. We need medicines … I call on the Arab world and the international community to stop the bloodshed in Gaza Strip," the grieving mother told reporters at the funeral.

The versions of the tragic events diverge. According to one of them, the children were brought at the protests by their father.

At the funeral of an 8-month-old baby in Gaza. Her mother left her home and went to the protest yesterday. The girl started crying uncontrollably, so her uncle brought her to her mother, and she died from tear gas. pic.twitter.com/kE6M1dQH4J — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) May 15, 2018

​Since March 30, Palestinians have been holding the so-called Great March of Return, near the Gaza Strip border. During these protests, dozens of Palestinians protesters have been killed, and thousands of others have been injured as the Israeli forces continue suppressing the demonstrations.