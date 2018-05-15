Israeli Envoy: UNSC Must Condemn Hamas for War Crimes (VIDEO)

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the UN Security Council must condemn Hamas for committing war crimes.

“The Security Council today must condemn Hamas for its double war crime; only then will justice be served,” Danon told reporters.

He accused Hamas of war crimes, claiming the movement used a mob of rioters to enter Israel for the purpose of conducting attacks and kidnapping Israeli citizens.

"Every casualty that has resulted from the recent violence is victim of Hamas' war crimes," Danon added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Palestinian Health Ministry told Sputnik that Israeli forces killed 61 Palestinians in clashes in Gaza on Monday and wounded more than 2,700 others.

Since March 30, Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near the Gaza Strip border, known as the Great March of Return. The clashes between the Palestinian rioters and the Israeli forces in Gaza intensified on Monday as the United States opened its new embassy in Jerusalem.