Riots Break Out in Palestinian City of Ramallah Amid 70th Anniversary of Nakba

RAMALLAH (Palestine), (Sputnik) - Riots erupted Tuesday in Ramallah, the de facto capital of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), a Sputnik correspondent reported.

May 15 marks the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian exodus that resulted from Israel's declaration of independence in 1948, called by Palestinians Nakba. Ahead of the anniversary, a series of deadly clashes took place between the Palestinians and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF); over 50 people were killed on Monday alone. In order to commemorate those killed on Monday, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas declared a three-day mourning period.

Protests happening now in Ramallah in light of the US Embassy move in Jerusalem. The demonstration is ahead of tomorrow's 70-year #Nakba commemoration. pic.twitter.com/djbVgQJxn0 — معن//maen (@Maenst3r) May 14, 2018

Protesters wearing masks gathered near a checkpoint on the Israeli border and started burning tires.

Thread of some of the photos taken today at the Nakba protest, which marched from Ramallah to Qalandiya. #GreatReturnMarch #Nakba70 pic.twitter.com/2JPXDiy5VY — A Man in the Sun 🌞 (@AManInTheSun) May 14, 2018

Other protesters threw stones at the IDF, while the Israeli troops responded with bullets and tear gas.

#Breaking Israeli drones firing gas canisters at #Palestinian demonstrators inside #Ramallah, Israeli soldiers getting ready to attack protesters NOW DEVELOPING #Palestine pic.twitter.com/VWVokm8jZ3 — Dina Jaber (@DinaJaber) May 15, 2018

Shops located in the vicinity of the checkpoint have closed and traffic flow has been disrupted.

#صور | جانب من المواجهات المندلعة على المدخل الشمالي لمدينة البيرة. pic.twitter.com/Ke2ZlrX5GG — رام الله تايمز (@ramalahnews) May 15, 2018

Several cars equipped with loudspeakers were seen moving across the town spreading calls to participate in the protests.

Near an Israeli checkpoint between Ramallah and the Beit El settlement, loudspeakers blast political songs — "Where are the millions, where are the Arabs, where is Arab blood?" — and clashes are getting going. @nazzal_rami pic.twitter.com/AOiK3fH514 — David Halbfinger (@halbfinger) May 15, 2018

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. In recent months the situation escalated amid US decision to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.