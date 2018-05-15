Palestinian Envoy Accuses Israel of Links to Al-Nusra Terrorists

Israeli intelligence is in contact with the representatives of the Syrian al-Nusra terrorist group, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdelhafiz Nofal said at a press conference in Moscow.

"There is a certain communication between the Israeli intelligence service and some representatives of the al-Nusra, for the assistance and treatment of the wounded," the ambassador said.

The Palestinian National Council has instructed Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to recall recognition of Israel within two days, Palestine's Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said Tuesday.

"The Palestinian National Council has yet again reelected Mahmoud Abbas as a member of the new executive committee, and he was instructed yesterday to withdraw recognition of Israel within two days… And I think that this is a message of Palestinian leadership not only to the Palestinian people, but to the leaders of Arab states," Nofal told a press conference.

Protests took place in the Gaza Strip on Monday amid the 70th anniversary of the formation of Israel which coincided with the anniversary of the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The number of Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli troops has reached 61 people.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has announced a three-day mourning period. The situation in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday will be discussed by the UN Security Council.

Palestine Ready to Take Part in Talks With Israel With Russia's Mediation

Palestine is ready to take part in negotiations with Israel with Russia's mediation, Palestine's Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said Tuesday.

"We are ready for any initiatives — [Palestinian leader] Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, and me here. If there are any decisions on holding a Russia-Israel-Palestine meeting in Moscow — we would welcome such meeting," he told a press conference.