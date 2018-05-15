WATCH People in Istanbul Protest Against Opening of US Embassy in Jerusalem

Thousands of people gathered at Taksim Square in Istanbul to protest the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem and the bloody clashes on the Gaza Strip during which dozens of Palestinians were killed and thousands wounded by Israeli forces on Monday.

Turkish protestors walked through Istanbul’s central streets carrying banners that read "Al Quds belongs to Palestinians," the Arabic name of Jerusalem and Palestinian flags, they also chanted the slogans "Damn Israel!", "Damn America!", "Killer Israel and its accomplice the United States."

İstiklal Caddesi’ndeki İsrail ve ABD karşıtı eylem birkaç bin kişinin katılımıyla gerçekleşti: pic.twitter.com/uNuAs0JnQs — Elif Sudagezer (@elifsudagezer) 14 мая 2018 г.

​TWEET: At the request of the Anatolia Youth Union hundreds of people gathered at Taksim Square in Istanbul at about 7:00 p.m. to come together to "stand beside free Jerusalem and against the US invasion and Israeli occupation"

​The demonstration in Istanbul was organized by the Anatolia Youth Union, the Memur-Sen trade union organization and the NGO Human Rights, and Humanitarian Aid Fund (IHH). The associations called on the residents of Istanbul to gather in Taksim Square in protest against the new US Embassy "aimed at legitimizing the Israeli occupation" and to support "free Jerusalem.”