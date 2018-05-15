Palestinian Leader Abbas Hospitalized in West Bank

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas is in a Ramallah hospital in the West Bank for minor ear surgery, the state Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

According to the state Palestinian news agency, the President of the Palestinian Autonomy Mahmoud Abbas is expected to leave the hospital in few hours.

The surgery is taking place after the 82-years old Palestinian leader was hospitalized in the United States during a trip to address the UN Security Council in February.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas was released from hospital in Ramallah after 'routine checkup' https://t.co/CUAnivaw5N — Udi Shaham (@udi_shaham) July 29, 2017

​Abbas reportedly has a long history of health issues, varying from heart troubles to a bout with prostate cancer a decade ago.