Palestinian Leader Abbas Hospitalized in West Bank

According to the state Palestinian news agency, the President of the Palestinian Autonomy Mahmoud Abbas is expected to leave the hospital in few hours.
The surgery is taking place after the 82-years old Palestinian leader was hospitalized in the United States during a trip to address the UN Security Council in February.
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas was released from hospital in Ramallah after 'routine checkup' https://t.co/CUAnivaw5N— Udi Shaham (@udi_shaham) July 29, 2017
Abbas reportedly has a long history of health issues, varying from heart troubles to a bout with prostate cancer a decade ago.
😢 BAD NEWS: PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas has left Johns Hopkins hospital in Baltimore after routine checks. He's fine and would be returning home to Ramallah on Friday. pic.twitter.com/gDvJ9u1EJd— Behind The News (@Behind__News) February 22, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)