WATCH Netanyahu Celebrates Israel's Eurovision Win With Chicken Dance

Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated Israeli Eurovision win with a chicken dance on his way to a cabinet meeting.
Israel first won the contest in 1998. According to the rules of the music contest, next year's Eurovision will be hosted by the current winner. The choice of the city where the contest will take place remains at the discretion of the winning country's leadership.
בוקר טוי ישראל!— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) 13 мая 2018 г.
🇮🇱 🐔 pic.twitter.com/9pimWcU07s
