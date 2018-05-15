Syrian Armed Opposition Arrives in Astana for 9th Round of Talks

ASTANA (Sputnik) - A delegation of 24 representatives of Syrian armed opposition has arrived in the Kazakh capital for the ninth round of talks on Syrian settlement, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press service said Tuesday.

"The representatives of Syrian armed opposition have arrived in Astana early on Tuesday, a total of 24 persons," press service head Anuar Zhainakov told reporters.

Earlier, a source close to Astana negotiation process told Sputnik that this round of the negotiations on Syrian crisis settlement will focus on reviewing and giving an impetus to decisions achieved during the previous round of talks in the Kazakh capital.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy to Kazakhstan told Sputnik that the United States would not take part in the ninth round of the talks.