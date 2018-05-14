Register
19:20 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Presentation of colors by US Marines and singing of the U.S national anthem during the opening ceremony of the new US embassy in Jerusalem, Monday, May 14, 2018.

    Pompeo 'Looks Forward' to Returning to Israel to Just-Opened US Embassy

    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    102

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that he anticipates returning to Israel to visit the newly-opened US embassy in Jerusalem.

    "I am delighted to have visited Israel on my first trip overseas as secretary of state. I look forward to returning soon to visit our new US embassy and Ambassador David Friedman in Jerusalem," Pompeo said.

    Earlier on Monday, the United States officially opened its embassy in Jerusalem.

    Pompeo said in the statement that he is proud to celebrate the opening of the US embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

    "This significant event fulfills a promise made by President [Donald] Trump. We remain committed to advancing a lasting and comprehensive peace between Israel and the Palestinians," Pompeo said.

    READ MORE: 'On God's Side': Israel Praises Trump for Keeping Promise on Embassy Transfer

    U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman sits next to White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner as he speaks during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    'Nepotism on Steroids': Jared Kushner Roasted Over Gaffes in Israel Embassy Opening Speech
    On December 6, Trump announced the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and instructed the US State Department to launch the process of moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

    The new US embassy opened in Jerusalem amid ongoing protests by Palestinians on the border of Gaza Strip, as well as protests in a number of countries in the region and elsewhere. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 37 protesters have been killed by the Israeli Defense Forces.

    The opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem has been timed to coincide with the anniversary of the declaration of the state of Israel on May 14, 1948.

    On May 15, Palestinians observe Nakba Day, the Day of the Catastrophe, to honor those who had to leave their homes before and after the state of Israel was established. Both Israel and Palestine claim Jerusalem as their capital.

    Related:

    WATCH: US Opens Embassy in Jerusalem Amid Violent Protests on Gaza Border
    Trump Aide Who Said Jews Go to Hell to Speak at Jerusalem US Embassy Opening
    Moscow Is Afraid Situation in Mideast May Worsen After US Embassy Relocation
    UK Has no Plans to Move Embassy to Jerusalem, Disagrees With US on Issue - May
    Tags:
    opening ceremony, embassy, US Embassy in Jerusalem, Michael Pompeo, Jerusalem, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse