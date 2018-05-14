Register
19:20 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An oil tanker is seen off the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran (File)

    Trump Orders 'Significant Reduction' in Petroleum Purchased From Iran

    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    262

    A high-profile Iranian official has pointed out that the potential US sanctions that US President Donald Trump touched upon last week have not so far affected the flow of oil supplies to international markets, despite earlier predictions.

    US President Donald Trump directed his Secretaries of State, Energy, and the Treasury to significantly reduce the amount of petroleum and petroleum products bought from Iran, according to a memorandum released by the White House on Monday.

    "I determine… that there is a sufficient supply of petroleum and petroleum products from countries other than Iran to permit a significant reduction in the volume of petroleum and petroleum products purchased from Iran by or through foreign financial institutions."

    However, Iran’s overall exports of oil and condensate are no lower than the average of 6 million barrels per day (m/bpd), with 60 percent of exports designated for Asia and another 40 to Europe, said Pirooz Mousavi, who heads the National Iranian Oil Terminals Company (NIOTC), as cited by PressTV news outlet.

    Iranian oil technician, right, and coworker work at the oil separator facilities in Azadegan oil field, some 480 miles (800 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Light Sweet Revenge: Iran Reportedly Markets New Oil Brand Amid Sanctions Threat

    Mousavi, whose NIOTC is tasked with controlling Iran’s oil export facilities, went on to say that Iran currently had no oil stored in its tankers, which means that the Islamic republic goes on selling its oil reserves, with exports as of March 2017-2018 hitting roughly 800 million barrels, IRNA reported.

    In his statement he also mentioned Kharg Island, which has recently seen a number of changes made to the oil sales strategy to reach a new oil exports capacity of 8 million barrels of oil and related products combined.  

    On May 8, Donald Trump announced that the US would pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 countries, namely the five permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States), plus Germany and the European Union. 

    A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen before a news conference at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016
    © REUTERS / Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo
    UAE Energy Minister: OPEC to 'Rebalance Oil Market' After US Exit From Iran Deal

    Separately, Trump states that Washington is intending to reimpose its sanctions against Tehran, most of which had applied before the nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was struck in 2015. The renewal of sanctions is due to take between 90 and 180 days, with the most important limitation reportedly having to do with Iran engaging in financial operations with the US dollar, as well as Iran’s oil sales and other energy-related investments, including those through the Central Bank of Iran.

    Shortly after Trump’s pullout announcement, a number of reports by Bank of America Corp suggested that the Iran-related move coupled with a dip in Venezuela’s oil production will lay a heavy burden on global crude oil markets. 

    "Looking into the next 18 months, we expect global oil supply to demand balances to tighten driven by the ongoing collapse in Venezuelan output. In addition, there are downside risks to Iranian crude oil exports. Plus we see a high likelihood of OPEC working with Russia in 2019 to set a floor on oil prices," analysts wrote in their report.

    However they assume that depending on the geopolitical situation in the world, oil prices may reach a staggering $100 per barrel as soon as next year.

    Related:

    After Saudi Arabia, UAE Oil Giant to Buy Stakes in Indian Refinery
    'There's Big Lack of Oil Supply at the Moment, Prices Will Go Up' - Analyst
    Russia Expects Oil & Gas Profits Five Times Greater than Projected in 2018
    Bank of America Predicts Oil to Hit $100 per Barrel in 2019
    Will Saudi Arabia Fill Iranian Oil Gap After US Withdrawal From JCPOA?
    Oil for $300. Is It Possible?
    Tags:
    oil, oil export, tanker, nuclear sites, nuclear deal, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse