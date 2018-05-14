WATCH Israeli Forces Unleash Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets Against Palestinians

As Palestinian protesters rally to oppose the relocation ceremony for the US embassy in Jerusalem, they were greeted by a barrage of rubber slugs and tear gas canisters courtesy of the Israeli troops.

A video recorded by Sputnik shows Israeli forces dish out a harsh but non-lethal response to a column of protesters marching across the West Bank during protests against the US embassy opening in Jerusalem.

The incident depicted on this video allegedly occurred as protesters were marching from Ramallah to the Qalandia checkpoint and ran into a detachment of Israeli troopers.

Hundreds of Palestinians marched from Ramallah to the Qalandia checkpoint in the West Bank, where Israeli soldiers greeted them with rubber bullets and tear gas #GreatReturnMarch #Palestine Video by @FalehNaseerFal2 pic.twitter.com/KyrmxwuzWx — Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) 14 мая 2018 г.

​Tensions on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip have devolved into open clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops as the US authorities hold an official ceremony at the US embassy in Jerusalem.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 37 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire during these disturbances.

Since March 30, Palestinians have been holding mass rallies, known as the Great March of Return, near the Gaza Strip border. During these protests, dozens of Palestinians have been killed, and over 1,000 others have been injured as the Israeli forces continue to suppress the demonstrations. The Palestinians intend to go on with the march until Tuesday, when they will commemorate the 70th anniversary of their displacement.