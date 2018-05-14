Houthis Fire Missile at Aramco Distribution Center in Saudi Arabia - Reports

Yemeni Houthis have reportedly launched a missile at the Aramco Fuel Research Center in Jizan, Saudi Arabia. No confirmation has yet been received from the Saudi authorities, according to the Houthis' Al-Masirah channel.

The Houthis, an Iran-backed group that maintains control over much of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, have reportedly launched a series of missiles into Saudi Arabia in recent months, part of a three-year-old conflict in Yemen widely seen as a battle between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

In late April 2018, Yemen's armed movement fired two ballistic missiles at a state-run Aramco oil production facility; Saudi state media said both projectiles were destroyed.

The Saudi-led coalition has reportedly fired thousands of airstrikes on Yemen in the past three years, some of which have hit hospitals, schools, and markets, killing hundreds of civilians, according to the Haaertz newspaper.