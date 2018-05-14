Iraqi Air Force Destroys Daesh Command Center in Syria - Reports

The Iraqi military continues to clear the territory along the country's border with Syria, attacking militants as a part of their major crackdown on terrorists. The decision to continue military advance in Syria was announced after the last year defeat of Daesh in the country.

Amid the ongoing offensive against terrorists in Syria, Iraqi air forces have destroyed a Daesh command and logistics support center in the country, state media reported Monday. The strike was ordered by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

Last month, the Iraqi Prime Minister vowed that the country would "take all necessary measures if they threaten the security of Iraq," referring to the militants.

The successful military advance comes in line with the recent achievements in the area: not so long time ago the Iraqi Air Force managed to strike the Daesh "military committee," killing over 40 terrorist leaders as a result.

The military operation is held in coordination with the Syrian authorities, as well as Russia and Iran, peace guarantor states in the country.