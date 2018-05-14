Palestinian Envoy: Relocation of US Embassy 'Gives Life' to Religious Conflict

The relocation of the US Embassy to Jerusalem “marks the end of an era” of Washington supporting two-state solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and instead escalates the religious conflict, Palestinian Ambassador to the United States Husam Zomlot said on Monday.

“Today’s move of the US embassy gives life to a religious conflict instead of a dignified peace … This move marks the end of an era when the United States led international efforts to supposedly achieve the two-state solution, ending Israel’s occupation that began in 1967 including East Jerusalem,” Zomlot said in a statement.

Moreover, Washington has abandoned its role of a peacemaker, further escalating “uncertainty” in Palestine, the ambassador stressed.

© AFP 2018 / THOMAS COEX US Embassy in Jerusalem Ready for Controversial Opening

The US Embassy in Israel will officially open in Jerusalem later in the day after its controversial relocation from Tel Aviv that sparked widespread concern, as the city of Jerusalem is contested by Israel and Palestine as their capital. The diplomatic mission opens on occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Jewish state.

Israel seized then Jordan-controlled East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980, the Israeli parliament adopted the Jerusalem Law proclaiming the entire city Israel’s undivided capital.

The international community does not recognize the annexation and believes the status of Jerusalem should be agreed with the Palestinians, who claim its eastern part as the capital of their future state.