Palestinian Envoy: Relocation of US Embassy 'Gives Life' to Religious Conflict

“Today’s move of the US embassy gives life to a religious conflict instead of a dignified peace … This move marks the end of an era when the United States led international efforts to supposedly achieve the two-state solution, ending Israel’s occupation that began in 1967 including East Jerusalem,” Zomlot said in a statement.
Moreover, Washington has abandoned its role of a peacemaker, further escalating “uncertainty” in Palestine, the ambassador stressed.
Israel seized then Jordan-controlled East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980, the Israeli parliament adopted the Jerusalem Law proclaiming the entire city Israel’s undivided capital.
The international community does not recognize the annexation and believes the status of Jerusalem should be agreed with the Palestinians, who claim its eastern part as the capital of their future state.
